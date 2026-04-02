Fireworks cap HK Sevens as over 110,000 attend 3-day event

The Hong Kong Sevens concluded on Sunday with a two-minute fireworks display over the main stadium, as Chief Executive John Lee and Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law attended the closing ceremony and presented awards to South Africa, the men's world group champions.

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The awards and closing ceremony began around 7.30pm, with fireworks lighting up the sky about 15 minutes later as fans looked upward to enjoy the spectacle.

Fan Wong brought his son to the event for the first time, hoping to introduce him to rugby. "He usually loves watching football, but I want him to try different sports," he said, adding that the atmosphere of cheering for the Hong Kong team with the entire stadium was unforgettable. He noted that the air-conditioning with the roof closed on the first day made for a comfortable viewing experience, though Sunday's heat required finding shady spots.

Argentina supporters Wong and Ng said their team's performance was less impressive than earlier matches, with errors including dropped balls, but the crowd remained enthusiastic. They felt the stadium seats were more comfortable than the old venue, though even seats on the second tier seemed further from the action.

A rugby club coach brought U14 players dressed as butterflies to support Hong Kong and South Africa, with the young players praising every match and already looking forward to next year's event.