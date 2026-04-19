Fans praise Kai Tak Stadium's design as Hong Kong Sevens concludes 

The Hong Kong Sevens, celebrating its 50th anniversary, continued at the Kai Tak Stadium on Sunday, attracting both local and overseas fans for the final day of the three-day event.

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One local attendee, who was there for the second consecutive day with her son, described the rugby matches as exciting and the entertainment as "spectacular."

She mentioned it was his first time at the Kai Tak Main Stadium, praising its large size and excellent seating design, which provided a clear view.

A group of foreign fans said they were enjoying the atmosphere with friends and noted that the food and beverage options at this year's venue were an improvement over last year.

However, they questioned the need to restrict attendees to specific zones, expressing confidence that spectators could manage themselves responsibly.

Another overseas fan described the event as Hong Kong's event of the year and an activity he tries to attend annually. He also affirmed the event's role in promoting the city, stating that "many people visit the city specifically for the Sevens."