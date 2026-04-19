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NEWS

44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The 44th Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Sunday night, kicking off with an afternoon red carpet featuring filmmakers, award presenters, nominated actors, and behind-the-scenes crews dressed in dazzling glamour. 

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The online live broadcast began early at 3:30pm, letting audiences catch all the highlights via the official YouTube channels of the Hong Kong Film Awards and SpotiTalk.

This year’s red carpet also features an all-new online hosting lineup: actor and host Ng Siu-hin, online personality Matt Chung, and three fresh faces — Kay Choi Wai-ki, Angelina Chiu, and KaLin. Together, they guided viewers around the venue in a relaxed, upbeat style, building momentum ahead of the main awards ceremony at 7.30pm. 

A host of nominees — including contenders for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best New Performer — as well as acclaimed directors, screenwriters, and industry professionals turned the event into a truly star-studded celebration.

Among the standout titles, historical science-fiction action blockbuster Back to the Past is competing in multiple categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume & Makeup Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Design, Best Action Choreography, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Film Score. 

Outside the venue, fans have rented a yacht displaying banners reading “Best Film – Back to the Past” and “Louis Koo Tin-lok and Jessica Hester Hsuan World No.1” to show support for the movie ahead of the ceremony.   

Viewers can also follow the red carpet and the awards ceremony live on ViuTV channel 99.

Red carpet hosts Shirley Sham Yen-yi and Johnny Hui
Online hosting lineup - Ng Siu-hin, Matt Chung, Kay Choi Wai-ki, Angelina Chiu, and KaLin
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Hong Kong Film Awards

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