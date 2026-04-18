Iran reimposes Strait of Hormuz blockade, Indian tanker fired upon as crew pleads for safe passage

Iran announced it was reimposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, accusing the US of "repeatedly breaking its promises." During the renewed closure, an Indian oil tanker came under suspected gunfire while attempting to transit the strategic waterway, with audio emerging of the crew pleading for safe passage.

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Maritime intelligence agency Tanker Trackers released a 30-second audio recording purportedly from the crude oil tanker Sanmar Herald. In the recording, a crew member is heard calling to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy: "Sepah Navy, this is motor tanker Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go. I am second on your list. But you are firing now. Let me turn back."

NBC reported, citing imagery, that the tanker was in the so-called "green zone" of the strait. The vessel had turned off its Automatic Identification System while heading east and later reactivated it on the eastern side of the waterway.

Following the incident, the Indian government summoned Iran's ambassador to New Delhi to express "deep concern." India's foreign ministry emphasized the importance of merchant vessel and crew safety, noting that Iran had previously helped ensure safe passage for ships bound for India. It urged Tehran to restore those arrangements as soon as possible. The Iranian ambassador promised to convey India's concerns to authorities.

Meanwhile, conditions in the strait remain chaotic. Iran had briefly announced its reopening but reversed the decision, accusing the US of violating ceasefire agreements. Several vessels subsequently abandoned transit.

Iran's joint military command said the strait has been returned to a state of "strict management and control by the armed forces." The IRGC warned that any vessel approaching the strait would be considered "cooperating with the enemy," with violators potentially becoming targets.

Iran's ambassador to India had said just a week earlier that the strait would remain open to Indian vessels, adding that both sides maintained good communication on navigation arrangements.