Auxiliary Medical Service Open Day draws crowds with games and vehicle exhibition 

The Auxiliary Medical Service (AMS) hosted an open day at its Ho Man Tin headquarters on Sunday (April 19) to mark National Security Education Day, attracting a large and enthusiastic crowd.

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The event featured long queues for various game booths and was attended by the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui Ching-yu, who praised the selfless dedication of AMS members.

Hui said he hoped the event would allow everyone to gain a deeper understanding of national security and the work of the AMS.

He expressed appreciation for the selfless dedication of the AMS members who provide first aid, medical, and health services to the public in their spare time.

During the event, visitors were seen taking photos while seated on emergency medical assistant motorcycles.

An ambulance vehicle exhibition area on the third floor allowed children and adults to get a close-up look at emergency vehicles. The fourth floor hosted a game zone with national security education games and other special booths.

The fifth floor was the site of spectacular performances, including Chinese-style foot drills and first-aid demonstrations, while the sixth floor offered free health checks.