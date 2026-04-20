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NEWS

Woman, 40, snatches $50,000 gold chain from elderly man in Mong Kok

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 75-year-old man had his gold chain worth about HK$50,000 snatched by a woman in a staircase on Fa Yuen Street in Mong Kok on Sunday evening, police said.

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The man reported the robbery to police around 7pm, stating that a woman aged about 40 grabbed the chain and fled. Police searched the area and reviewed nearby CCTV footage but found no trace of the suspect. The case has been classified as robbery and is being handled by the Mong Kok district criminal investigation team.

According to sources, the elderly man had been approached by the woman on the street earlier. He followed her upstairs, where she suddenly turned on him and snatched the chain.

Mong Kok gold chain snatching robbery

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