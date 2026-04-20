The Strait of Hormuz shook the world: China has the green energy, Hong Kong holds the key

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As the Iran War and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz expose global energy fragility, Hong Kong can lead the world by bridging China’s renewable technology with urgent international demand.
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A global problem with a local solution
Hong Kong epitomizes the world’s energy dilemma: it relies almost entirely on imported energy while facing severe land constraints for generation and storage.
Like most places, the city is vulnerable to supply shocks. But Hong Kong has one advantage others lack: its proximity to China, which is accelerating faster than any other nation in energy transition.
The Iran War and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have made the world realize the urgency of energy independence. Everyone now understands they cannot solely rely on imported fossil fuels. The only real solution is to generate energy domestically. This drive is not just about decarbonization anymore; it is about necessity.
Even Germany struggles
Energy transition is hard. A Bosch executive recently acknowledged that the hydrogen market “isn’t there yet.” Transition requires infrastructure, behavioral change, and coordination across sectors. Even Western Europe, relatively advanced, moves at different speeds.
France pushes for nuclear, which remains controversial among other EU member states. The lesson is clear: technology alone is not enough. Integration matters.
What China brings to the table
China has built massive solar and wind capacity. This enables power-to-X – converting renewable energy into green hydrogen and methanol, which also serves as energy storage.
China has even developed technology to harness typhoons for wind power. On nuclear energy, China is expanding rapidly and is projected to become the world’s largest nuclear generator by 2030.
China also embraced sector coupling early. Electric vehicles, for example, are used as mobile grids, storing and returning power when needed. This integrated approach makes renewable energy more reliable and efficient.
Hong Kong as the super-connector
As the world desperately seeks green energy and technology, Hong Kong can help China’s solutions “Go Global.” Green energy and technology will increasingly drive Chinese trade. Hong Kong can continue playing its super-connector role – not just in finance and logistics, but also in price setting, technology demonstration, and deal-making for renewable goods.
From solar panels to battery storage, China leads production. Hong Kong, with its rule of law, international standards, and global reach, can set an example to the world: energy transition is possible without sacrificing economic competitiveness.
China and Hong Kong can display ‘how’
The Strait of Hormuz crisis showed everyone the “why” of energy transition. China and Hong Kong together can show the “how.”
By seizing this moment, Hong Kong can become both a model for urban energy transition and a trading hub for green technologies that the world urgently needs.