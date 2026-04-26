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NEWS

HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Hong Kong is set to experience a week of fluctuating temperatures with showers and thunderstorms before embracing a fine Labour Day holiday (May 1) with temperatures of around 26 degrees.

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According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a trough of low pressure is expected to develop over central China and will edge closer to the coastal areas of southern China, bringing showers and squally thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is forecast to reach 28 degrees. However, under the influence of the northeast monsoon, temperatures will then fall, dropping to a low of 22 degrees next Wednesday. 

Temperatures will hover around 20 degrees on Thursday morning, with showers expected to ease off.

The nine-day weather forecast also indicates that temperatures will hover between 22 and 26 degrees on Labour Day (May 1), before rising to a high of 29 degrees by May 3.

weatherrainwindy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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