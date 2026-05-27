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WORLD

Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather

WORLD
19 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump said he had shifted a rare cabinet meeting planned for Wednesday at his Camp David retreat to the White House because of bad weather.

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The meeting at the secluded lodge in the Maryland hills -- which Trump has only visited once in his second term -- was expected to focus on talks to end the Iran war.

"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David," Trump said Tuesday on his Truth Social network.

The Washington area has been hit by several consecutive days of rain with more expected to follow.

Camp David would have provided a more secluded environment for a Trump cabinet meeting, as opposed to the White House where they have tended to turn into three-hour televised marathons.

Trump said Saturday that a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war was close but negotiations are still tense, with the US leader warning that strikes on Iran could resume. On Monday, CENTCOM announced US strikes on southern Iran and boats, but said the ceasefire remained in place.

Camp David has been the scene of major US-led diplomatic developments in the past, including the 1978 accords between Israel and Egypt under President Jimmy Carter and a failed 2000 Israeli-Palestinian summit under Bill Clinton.

Trump has however been an infrequent visitor.

His only previous trip there since returning to power was in June 2025, just days before the United States launched strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

During his first term Trump said he had canceled a planned summit with Taliban leaders at Camp David following an attack on US forces.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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