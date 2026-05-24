Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms

Hong Kong is bracing for very hot weather this week, with temperatures forecast to hit 35 degrees Celsius in some districts as an upper-air anticyclone brings progressively hotter conditions to the region.

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On the Buddha’s Birthday today, temperatures across the city remained high. In Cheung Chau, where the annual Piu Sik parade and Bun Scrambling Final are being held, daytime temperatures peaked at 31 degrees.

Urban areas recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees. while parts of the New Territories, including Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling, reached 33 degrees.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory’s nine-day weather forecast, an anticyclone aloft will continue to cover the coast of Guangdong and the northern part of the South China Sea over the next few days, bringing persistently fine conditions.

The heat is expected to intensify between Tuesday and Friday, with maximum temperatures in urban areas holding steady at around 33 degrees. Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling are forecast to soar to 35 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A prevailing southerly airstream will bring a few isolated showers to the Guangdong coast tomorrow. A trough of low pressure is projected to approach the South China coast in the latter part of this week, bringing unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms.