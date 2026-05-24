Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms

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Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Amber rainstorm warning issued at 11am
04-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Warm and wet weather ahead as Hong Kong faces humid outlook
26-03-2026 20:45 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
25-03-2026 20:49 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT