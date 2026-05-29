Extreme heat grips Hong Kong as temperatures hit 34 degrees

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Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather
27-05-2026 11:39 HKT
Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May
26-05-2026 04:13 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
28-05-2026 13:01 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT