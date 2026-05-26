Observatory issues year’s first Very Hot Weather Warning, mercury to hit 33 degrees

The Hong Kong Observatory issued its first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year on Tuesday morning, as an anticyclone aloft dominates the region, bringing fine and scorching weather to the Guangdong coast.

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The city will experience intense heat with generally sunny conditions throughout the day, following some initial cloudiness.

The maximum temperature is expected to hit around 33 degrees Celsius. The peak UV index will reach approximately 10, indicating a “very high” exposure level for ultraviolet radiation.

The sweltering weather is set to persist over the next one to two days. However, conditions will turn unstable toward the weekend as a trough of low pressure approaches the South China coast, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

An easterly airstream will follow, affecting the region from the weekend into early next week and bringing a slight drop in temperature.