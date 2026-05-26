Observatory issues year’s first Very Hot Weather Warning, mercury to hit 33 degrees

Read More
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
24-04-2026 02:54 HKT
Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Bring your umbrella: Observatory forecasts rain and cloudy skies
03-03-2026 17:19 HKT
Observatory expects temperatures to drop to 16 degrees tonight
03-03-2026 12:59 HKT
Hong Kong residents say cold snap feels milder despite weather warning
21-01-2026 17:31 HKT
HKO records 10.9 degrees, coldest morning this winter
07-01-2026 06:47 HKT