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NEWS

Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Thundery showers linked to a cold front are sweeping through the Pearl River Estuary, bringing heavy downpours to parts of Hong Kong, according to the Observatory.

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A few squally thunderstorms can be expected over the next couple of hours as unstable weather persists across the city. The forecaster has advised the public to remain alert to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Under the influence of the northeast monsoon, the weather will be slightly cooler over Guangdong in the next couple of days

Upper-air disturbances will bring showers to the region. With the upper-air disturbances departing, showers will ease off over the coast of southern China midweek this week.

A southerly airstream is expected to affect the coast of Guangdong in the latter part of this week. Temperatures will rise progressively over the region.

rainweatherthunderstorm

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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