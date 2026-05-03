Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front

Thundery showers linked to a cold front are sweeping through the Pearl River Estuary, bringing heavy downpours to parts of Hong Kong, according to the Observatory.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A few squally thunderstorms can be expected over the next couple of hours as unstable weather persists across the city. The forecaster has advised the public to remain alert to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Under the influence of the northeast monsoon, the weather will be slightly cooler over Guangdong in the next couple of days

Upper-air disturbances will bring showers to the region. With the upper-air disturbances departing, showers will ease off over the coast of southern China midweek this week.

A southerly airstream is expected to affect the coast of Guangdong in the latter part of this week. Temperatures will rise progressively over the region.