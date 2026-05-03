Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front

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HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
23-04-2026 18:11 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Amber rainstorm warning issued at 11am
04-04-2026 12:14 HKT
HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts
30-03-2026 13:05 HKT
Warm and wet weather ahead as Hong Kong faces humid outlook
26-03-2026 20:45 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT