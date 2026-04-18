Could tonight be your lucky night? $8m jackpot up for grabs tonight

Hopeful participants in Hong Kong's Mark Six lottery have until 9.15pm Saturday to purchase their tickets for a chance to win an estimated HK$8 million first prize for a single HK$10 bet.

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The 42nd Mark Six draw of the year is set to take place tonight, offering a substantial jackpot for lucky winners. With just hours left until ticket sales close at 9.15pm, anticipation is building for the draw.

For those looking to play the odds, statistics from the past 50 draws indicate certain numbers have appeared more frequently.

The number 28 has been drawn the most, appearing 15 times. Following closely is number 6, which has been drawn 13 times, while the number 37 has emerged 12 times in recent draws.