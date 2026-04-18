Law Society of Hong Kong concludes Beijing visit focused on national integration and 15th Five-Year Plan

The Law Society of Hong Kong has successfully completed a four-day official visit to Beijing, engaging with key central government bodies to discuss the role of the city's legal profession in the nation's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan.

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The Law Society of Hong Kong wrapped up a productive official visit to Beijing, which took place from April 13 to 16.

In a statement, the society expressed its sincere gratitude for the meticulous coordination by the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and the Legal Department of the Liaison Office, which ensured the visit's success.

The trip's primary focus was the country's development blueprint for the next five years. With this year marking the start of preparations for the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, the Law Society described it as a crucial time to build on past successes and chart a course for the future.

The delegation delved into the evolving role and responsibilities of Hong Kong's legal professionals, taking proactive steps to align with and integrate into the national development strategy.

The visit also held historical significance, commencing just after the Law Society's anniversary on April 8. As the organization, founded in 1907, approaches its 120th anniversary, the four-day tour of eight ministries and institutions was seen as both a continuation of its legacy and a forward-looking initiative.

During the visit, Deputy Director Nong Rong of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office praised the Law Society's work over the past year. He affirmed that central authorities will continue to support Hong Kong's legal sector in leveraging its professional advantages and working with the HKSAR Government to connect with the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He encouraged the society to continue burnishing Hong Kong's "golden brand" of the rule of law to play an even greater part in serving the nation's development.

The visit also featured several notable firsts, including two new exchange sessions with technology and innovation enterprises, as well as with faculty and students from six mainland universities.

Additionally, the delegation made its first-ever visits to the China National Space Administration and the China Society of Economic Reform, demonstrating its commitment to actively contributing to the new national planning phase.

Looking ahead, the Law Society of Hong Kong stated it will continue to operate under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, upholding professional autonomy and the principles of the rule of law.

It aims to leverage Hong Kong's unique institutional advantages to deepen exchanges and cooperation, contributing to the nation's legal development and high-level global engagement.