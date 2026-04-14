HK needs coordinated policies to tackle ageing, migration and fertility, symposium hears

Hong Kong must adopt a more comprehensive and coordinated population strategy to address ageing, migration and declining fertility, experts said at a cross-sector symposium on Tuesday.

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The event, co-organized by the The University of Hong Kong Faculty of Social Sciences Research Hub of Population Studies and Our Hong Kong Foundation, brought together policymakers, academics and business leaders to examine long-term demographic challenges and policy responses.

Speakers agreed that population issues are structural in nature and closely tied to the city’s economic resilience, competitiveness and overall livability, requiring multidisciplinary and cross-institutional solutions.

Ageing pressures call for forward planning

Legislative Council member Peter Douglas Koon warned that Hong Kong is entering a period of serious population ageing, which will place increasing pressure on areas such as the economy, welfare and housing, making forward-looking population planning urgent.

Terry Lum, professor at HKU, said ageing challenges could be better managed through regional coordination, suggesting policies should focus on mobility across life stages and leveraging opportunities within the Greater Bay Area rather than addressing ageing solely within Hong Kong.

Balancing global talent and local workforce

On migration, Eric Fong of HKU said population issues require a comprehensive and holistic policy approach, stressing the need for better-designed migration policies that support integration and allow new arrivals to contribute their expertise to society.

Legislator Lam Chun-sing said Hong Kong should pursue both “precision talent attraction” and the strengthening of local talent, adding that equal labor protections must be ensured to prevent a “race to the bottom” that could undermine local employment conditions.

Loman Luo, founding chairman of the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association, highlighted the city’s long-standing role as an international hub, saying its development depends on diverse global talent.

Fertility tied to broader social conditions

Addressing declining birth rates, legislator Nixie Lam called for a shift away from short-term incentives toward broader family support measures, including affordable housing, flexible work arrangements and enhanced childcare services.

Christa Cheung of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups said the discussion should move beyond demographic figures to focus on whether young people feel confident about building their future in the city.

Stuart Gietel-Basten, professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, noted that low fertility reflects wider challenges in balancing work, health and family life, and should be addressed through broader social reforms.

Former health secretary Sophia Chan added that fertility is closely tied to the overall social and health environment, calling for a holistic approach that supports wellbeing and enables individuals to make life choices with confidence.

Toward a more integrated policy approach

Across all three themes, participants emphasized the need for a coordinated policy framework that integrates population planning with social development and economic strategy.

Organizers said the symposium aims to foster ongoing dialogue across sectors, helping to shape forward-looking solutions as Hong Kong navigates its demographic transition.

