logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK needs coordinated policies to tackle ageing, migration and fertility, symposium hears

NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong must adopt a more comprehensive and coordinated population strategy to address ageing, migration and declining fertility, experts said at a cross-sector symposium on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event, co-organized by the The University of Hong Kong Faculty of Social Sciences Research Hub of Population Studies and Our Hong Kong Foundation, brought together policymakers, academics and business leaders to examine long-term demographic challenges and policy responses.

Speakers agreed that population issues are structural in nature and closely tied to the city’s economic resilience, competitiveness and overall livability, requiring multidisciplinary and cross-institutional solutions.

Ageing pressures call for forward planning

Legislative Council member Peter Douglas Koon warned that Hong Kong is entering a period of serious population ageing, which will place increasing pressure on areas such as the economy, welfare and housing, making forward-looking population planning urgent.

Terry Lum, professor at HKU, said ageing challenges could be better managed through regional coordination, suggesting policies should focus on mobility across life stages and leveraging opportunities within the Greater Bay Area rather than addressing ageing solely within Hong Kong.

Balancing global talent and local workforce

On migration, Eric Fong of HKU said population issues require a comprehensive and holistic policy approach, stressing the need for better-designed migration policies that support integration and allow new arrivals to contribute their expertise to society.

Legislator Lam Chun-sing said Hong Kong should pursue both “precision talent attraction” and the strengthening of local talent, adding that equal labor protections must be ensured to prevent a “race to the bottom” that could undermine local employment conditions.

Loman Luo, founding chairman of the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants Association, highlighted the city’s long-standing role as an international hub, saying its development depends on diverse global talent.

Fertility tied to broader social conditions

Addressing declining birth rates, legislator Nixie Lam called for a shift away from short-term incentives toward broader family support measures, including affordable housing, flexible work arrangements and enhanced childcare services.

Christa Cheung of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups said the discussion should move beyond demographic figures to focus on whether young people feel confident about building their future in the city.

Stuart Gietel-Basten, professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, noted that low fertility reflects wider challenges in balancing work, health and family life, and should be addressed through broader social reforms.

Former health secretary Sophia Chan added that fertility is closely tied to the overall social and health environment, calling for a holistic approach that supports wellbeing and enables individuals to make life choices with confidence.

Toward a more integrated policy approach

Across all three themes, participants emphasized the need for a coordinated policy framework that integrates population planning with social development and economic strategy.

Organizers said the symposium aims to foster ongoing dialogue across sectors, helping to shape forward-looking solutions as Hong Kong navigates its demographic transition.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
EBD introduces new voluntary listing system for private schools
NEWS
17 mins ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
1 hour ago
Snake sighted in Tai Kok Tsui residential estate
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK Tramways launches app with real-time tracking and multilingual audio guides
NEWS
2 hours ago
(From left) Sophia Chong Suk-fan, HKTDC executive director, Algernon Yau, Frederick Ma, and deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhou Qiang.
HKTDC launches GoGlobal Connect to help mainland enterprises expand overseas via HK
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
It could be you: $18m jackpot in tonight's Mark Six draw
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Discovery Bay taxi access plan hits speed bump as nearly 2,000 push back against proposal
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Top Beijing official to address Hong Kong on National Security Education Day
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKUST ranks among most stunning college campuses around the world
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Transport Department set to bring in 332 new driving instructor licenses in May
NEWS
3 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
15 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.