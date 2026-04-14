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NEWS

Snake sighted in Tai Kok Tsui residential estate

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Residents of a private housing estate in Tai Kok Tsui experienced an unexpected encounter on Tuesday afternoon when a snake was discovered slithering in their car park, prompting a swift response from police and a snake catcher.

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A roughly half-meter-long snake caused a stir at Park Summit, located at 88 Beech Street in Tai Kok Tsui, when it was spotted in the car park around 4pm today.

Estate security personnel, concerned for the safety of residents, managed to cover the serpent with a cardboard box and promptly alerted the police.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene, and a professional snake catcher was called in. The catcher efficiently apprehended the snake, which will subsequently be released into the wild.

According to a snake expert, the reptile was identified as a juvenile radiated ratsnake.

This species typically grows to a moderate to large size, with adults reaching approximately 1.6 meters in length, and some even extending to 2.1 meters.

These snakes are commonly found in grassy areas, farmlands, or overgrown mountain paths, where they prey on rodents and lizards.

While the three-banded grass snake is not venomous, it is known for its aggressive temperament and rapid movements.

When threatened, it will inflate its neck and raise its upper body to appear larger and more intimidating. A bite from this snake can cause pain and bleeding.

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