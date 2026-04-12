A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation

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China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board
10-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon
10-04-2026 12:31 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism
10-04-2026 09:55 HKT
China, HK stocks end lower on market concerns over US-Iran ceasefire
09-04-2026 17:13 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
09-04-2026 12:07 HKT
Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening
09-04-2026 09:58 HKT
Hong Kong stocks close at three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire agreement
08-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Hang Seng Index up 700 points midday
08-04-2026 12:13 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT