HKIA reclaims title as the world's busiest cargo hub for 2025

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has once again solidified its position as the global leader in air freight, being named the world's busiest cargo airport for 2025 in full-year data released today by Airports Council International.

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The airport handled a remarkable 5.07 million tonnes of cargo throughout the year, marking the 15th time it has achieved this top global ranking since 2010.

Reacting to the announcement, Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), said, “We are greatly honored to retain our position as the world’s busiest cargo airport.”

She extended her gratitude to the entire air cargo community and acknowledged the crucial support from various government departments.

Cheung pledged that the airport will continue to expand its capacity and enhance its capabilities, with a strategic focus on high-growth segments such as high-value cargo, e-commerce fulfillment, and cross-boundary transshipment.

This commitment is already being realized through several major initiatives designed to strengthen HKIA's air cargo capabilities. In March, global logistics leader UPS began construction of its new hub at HKIA, which is projected to handle nearly one million tons of cargo annually upon its completion in 2028.

To enhance cross‑boundary transshipment efficiency, the Air‑Land Fresh Lane—jointly established by AAHK in collaboration with the authorities of Hong Kong and Guangdong in 2025—streamlines customs procedures to enable premium perishables received at HKIA to reach major cities in the Greater Bay Area within hours.

Furthermore, the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park has proven highly successful, having handled cargo valued at over RMB 57 billion since its pilot scheme launched.

The permanent facilities for the park's first phase are now under development and are expected to boost its annual handling capacity to over one million tonnes once fully operational.

Complementing these physical upgrades, AAHK is pioneering the digitalization of the air cargo supply chain to further enhance efficiency and enable new value-added services.

The award-winning, one-stop digital platforms, “HKIA Cargo Data Platform” and “HKIA Cargo Connect,” facilitate partnerships through an innovative and interconnected digital ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for business and collaboration across the industry.