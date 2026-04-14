EBD introduces new voluntary listing system for private schools

In a strategic move to bolster Hong Kong's reputation as an international education hub, the Education Bureau has launched a new voluntary listing system for private schools, including international institutions.

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The initiative aligns with last year’s policy address over the formulation of Code of Practice for Private Schools and the publication of the Private School List on January 30.

A circular memorandum was sent to all private schools on Tuesday, informing them of the conditions for listing in the system.

The inclusion on the list requires schools to meet certain standards across three key areas, which include legal compliance, good governance and protection of student and parent rights.

In an article titled "Insider’s Perspectives," Deputy Secretary for Education Ida Lee Bik-sai explained that these measures aim to create a clearer regulatory framework for the private education sector. She emphasized that the system offers parents a more comprehensive and trustworthy guide when selecting a school for their children.

Lee added that the list was shaped after consulting the Advisory Committee on Private Schools, including non-official members from the tertiary and legal sectors, as well as parent representatives, during a meeting in March.

While acknowledging the market-driven nature of private schools, she stressed that participation in the listing system will be entirely voluntary.

Among the conditions, schools intending to join the list are required to have at least 100 students across all forms at primary or secondary schools, based on the September 30 count of the most recent school year.

Additionally, schools must have been operating normally for at least two full academic years after formal registration.

They are also required to maintain sustainable enrollment figures for the past and the coming school year.

Notably, schools need to declare their financial status for the past two fiscal years and show no "negative net worth.” Those that fail to meet this requirement must provide a written commitment from their sponsoring body or operator, along with proof of financial support.

Schools that submit applications by April 18 will be among the first batch considered, where the Advisory Committee on Private Schools will recommend a list of schools to the bureau for final approval.

Information for approved schools—including basic details, curriculum offerings, and fee structures—will be published on a dedicated webpage.

Lee revealed that the bureau has already met with industry representatives twice last month to explain the arrangements, adding an online briefing session will be held next Thursday (Apr 23).