Night Recap - April 14, 2026

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Transport Department set to bring in 332 new driving instructor licenses in May

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The Transport Department plans to issue 332 new private driving instructor licenses this year, with applications opening next month and written and road tests scheduled for July.

Lawmakers back pause on basketball betting amid risks from prediction markets

Lawmakers have expressed support for the government’s decision to pause the rollout of basketball betting, citing emerging risks linked to the rapid rise of prediction markets.

Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually

The Consumer Council on Tuesday urged foreign domestic helper employment agencies to strengthen their role as gatekeepers in verifying helpers’ backgrounds and improving communication between employers and helpers after receiving more than 100 related complaints annually.

Dining disputes top consumer complaints, misleading menus among top issues

Restaurant-related complaints have topped all categories in Hong Kong over the past three years, with the Consumer Council receiving more than 1,500 cases annually, highlighting persistent issues in the dining sector.

Wang Fuk Court residents plead for early access after suspected break-in

Another suspected break-in hit Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, prompting residents to call for early access to count their losses.

Business Today

Hong Kong to surpass Switzerland as top cross-border investment hub: HSBC chair

HSBC (0005) chairman Brendan Nelson expected Hong Kong to surpass Switzerland as the leading global cross-border investment hub, citing the strong recovery of the city's capital market.

One Victoria Cove launches price list of 110 units on Tuesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom released its first price list on Tuesday, offering 110 units, with an average discounted price per square foot at HK$18,666.

HKTDC launches GoGlobal Connect to help mainland enterprises expand overseas via HK

Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) on Tuesday launched GoGlobal Connect, an initiative to help mainland enterprises expand overseas markets using Hong Kong’s professional services, as over 80 percent of Chinese companies planned to leverage the city for global expansion.

China Evergrande founder pleads guilty to fraud in Shenzhen court

The founder of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, pleaded guilty to charges including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and illegally taking public deposits, a court in China's southern city of Shenzhen said.



Hong Kong GDP growth to slow to 3pc in Q2: HKU

Hong Kong's economy is projected to grow at a moderate pace of 3 percent in the second quarter amid clouded rate cut expectations and the slowdown in China's economy, marking the lowest over the six quarters, according to a forecast by the University of Hong Kong.

World/China

China's Xi says rule of law must be upheld for Middle East peace

The international rule of law must be upheld for peace and stability to prevail in the Middle East, China's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, in a rebuke of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

US, Iran may resume war talks this week despite port blockade

Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Islamabad this week to resume talks to end the war, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

Xi meets Spain PM in China as Madrid seeks stronger ties

China's President Xi Jinping met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media, with the visit centred on strengthening economic ties.

Esports icon Faker among top 5 Korean stars

League of Legends star player Lee Sang Hyeok, better known as Faker, recently ranked fifth among the most influential Korean stars last year – the first time an esports player has cracked the top five, according to East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard.

Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war

The U.S. blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports adds to uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all-but-shut since the start of the Iran war.