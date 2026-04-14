logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt to launch faster water seepage investigation workflow in mid-2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

To address the long-standing and frustrating issue of water seepage in residential buildings across the city, the government has announced new testing procedures designed to significantly accelerate the investigation and handling of complaints, set to be implemented from the middle of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the current system, the Joint Office—a collaborative unit formed by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and the Buildings Department—conducts a three-stage investigation to identify the source of seepage, a process often criticized as slow and costly.

The new scheme will enhance the critical first stage by incorporating infrared thermography, allowing for a much faster initial screening to locate the source of the leak.

Once the source is confirmed, the new workflow mandates that a notification letter will be promptly issued to the owner of the responsible flat.

This letter will require them to conduct their own detailed inspection and complete necessary repairs within a specified deadline, placing the initial onus on the owner to resolve the issue.

Should the water seepage persist beyond the given timeframe, the Joint Office will then escalate the matter by launching a formal investigation.

Crucially, the government will seek to recover the full cost of this official examination—currently estimated to be over HK$17,000—from the non-compliant owner.

The government projects that this streamlined procedure will dramatically cut down waiting times for residents, with the goal of issuing notification letters within just 14 days of receiving a complaint.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
DoJ unveils panel list to aid mainland firms in going global
NEWS
50 mins ago
Govt mulling expanding Public Service Commission role for Tier II probes of department heads
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - April 14, 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA reclaims title as the world's busiest cargo hub for 2025
NEWS
3 hours ago
Prediction market risks lead to suspension of basketball betting in HK
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
EBD introduces new voluntary listing system for private schools
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK needs coordinated policies to tackle ageing, migration and fertility, symposium hears
NEWS
4 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
5 hours ago
Snake sighted in Tai Kok Tsui residential estate
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
HK Tramways launches app with real-time tracking and multilingual audio guides
NEWS
6 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
19 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.