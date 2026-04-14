HK Tramways launches app with real-time tracking and multilingual audio guides

Hong Kong Tramways has launched a new mobile application offering real-time arrival estimates, service updates, and enhanced audio guides aimed at improving both daily commutes and sightseeing experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The app provides passengers with estimated arrival times for the next three trams, alongside notifications on service conditions, including adjustments due to traffic, incidents, adverse weather, or extended holiday operations.

The system relies on more than 400 radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags installed along tram tracks and on-board RFID readers to capture real-time location data. This information is combined with historical travel patterns to improve the accuracy of arrival predictions.

To further enhance accessibility, QR codes will be gradually installed at tram stops, allowing passengers to scan and instantly access updated service information through the app.

For tourists, the app introduces an upgraded audio guide, available in up to 16 languages, which can be accessed via onboard Wi-Fi. The guide is synchronized with the tram’s real-time location, while an integrated map highlights nearby points of interest along the route.

Hong Kong Tramways managing director Paul Tirvaudey also announced the introduction of a “Tram Monitoring System” designed to enhance operational safety.

“The system monitors a tram’s speed as it enters a curve and issues an immediate alert if it exceeds the speed limit,” he said, noting that tracks at Western Market and Shau Kei Wan Terminus are among the steepest, with a speed limit of 8 kilometers per hour.

He added that the system will initially cover the slowest sections, currently including more than 10 curves, with a second phase extending to track segments with speed limits of 15 km/h.

Separately, Tirvaudey said new themed gourmet tram tours featuring local delicacies and cocktails will be introduced in the first half of the year. A WeChat mini-program is also being developed to make it easier for mainland tourists to book tram tour experiences.

On fares, he confirmed there are no plans for an adjustment this year, noting that the most recent increase took place less than a year ago.

“Affordability is a unique and important characteristic of the tram service,” he said.