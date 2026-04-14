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NEWS

HKTDC launches GoGlobal Connect to help mainland enterprises expand overseas via HK

NEWS
5 mins ago
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(From left) Sophia Chong Suk-fan, HKTDC executive director, Algernon Yau, Frederick Ma, and deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhou Qiang.
(From left) Sophia Chong Suk-fan, HKTDC executive director, Algernon Yau, Frederick Ma, and deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhou Qiang.

​Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) on Tuesday launched GoGlobal Connect, an initiative to help mainland enterprises expand overseas markets using Hong Kong’s professional services, as over 80 percent of Chinese companies planned to leverage the city for global expansion.

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As a member of the GoGlobal Task Force — which Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced to establish in Policy Address 2025 — HKTDC will leverage its 51 offices globally and provide support in four key areas: a cross-sectoral professional services platform consisting of professionals from eight sectors, setting up GoGlobal zones at flagship events offering on-site consultations, integration into mainland trade promotion activities, and global market connections through HKTDC’s network.

​At the launch ceremony, HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said Hong Kong has risen to become the world’s fifth-largest merchandise trading entity in 2025, reaffirming its status as an international trade hub.

A recent HKTDC survey of over 2,000 mainland companies also found that 83 percent plan to use Hong Kong’s professional services for global expansion, marking an increase from 62 percent in a survey in 2023, he added.

​“Through the newly launched GoGlobal Connect initiative, we will leverage Hong Kong’s strengths in internationally oriented professional services to lower the threshold for mainland enterprises to go global and support their steady and well-managed overseas expansion,” Ma remarked.

He added that mainland enterprises can use the free online and offline services provided by the HKTDC’s SME Center as a one-stop platform.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah, also ​the head of the GoGlobal Task Force, said the number of companies in Hong Kong with mainland China or overseas parent companies increased to 11,070 in 2025, setting a record high.

​With over 30 percent of companies being mainland companies, Yau said it demonstrated the city as the ideal destination for expanding overseas businesses.

(From left) Sophia Chong Suk-fan, HKTDC executive director, Algernon Yau, Frederick Ma, and deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhou Qiang.
(From left) Sophia Chong Suk-fan, HKTDC executive director, Algernon Yau, Frederick Ma, and deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhou Qiang.
GoGlobal ConnectHKTDCgo global

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