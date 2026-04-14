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NEWS

It could be you: $18m jackpot in tonight's Mark Six draw

NEWS
22 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hopeful lottery ticket holders are eagerly awaiting the 40th Mark Six draw on Tuesday night, which boasts a grand prize of HK$18 million for a single winning unit.

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Tonight's Mark Six lottery draw has stirred excitement across the city, with a potential HK$18 million jackpot on the line for a lucky individual holding a HK$10 first-prize ticket. Sales for the draw will officially close at 9.15PM this evening.

For players who rely on past trends, an analysis of the last 50 draws reveals that the number 28 has been the most frequently drawn, appearing 14 times. Following behind are the numbers 37 and 6, which have been drawn 13 and 12 times, respectively.

Beyond lucky numbers, some betting locations have earned a reputation for being particularly auspicious. 

According to historical data on first-prize wins since 1994, the Jockey Club betting center at Tuen Mun Town Plaza holds the top spot as the luckiest location, having sold 48 winning tickets. 

The branch on Stanley Street in Central is a close second with 47 first-prize wins, while branches in Tsuen Wan Castle Peak Road, Tsim Sha Tsui Hankow Road, and Sheung Wan Connaught Road West have also proven to be hotspots for winners, each having sold 41 jackpot tickets.

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