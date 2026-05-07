Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60

Renowned Hong Kong lyricist Christopher Loak has died at the age of 60, Tai Chi band announced on Facebook.

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The band expressed deep sorrow, calling Loak not just their most important lyricist but also a close friend who grew up with them. They vowed to continue performing his works, saying: "You have left first. We will keep singing and keep your talent on stage forever."

Loak, an Italian-Chinese mixed-race man, began his lyric-writing career with Tai Chi's classic "Red Sports Car" and created numerous hits for the band including "Lost" and "Forbidden Zone."

Beyond Tai Chi, Loak wrote lyrics for stars including Jacky Cheung ("I Only Want to Love One Person in My Life"), Sammi Cheng ("Interlude" – winner of the 1999 Golden Song Gold Award), Leslie Cheung ("Never Can") and Danny Chan ("Illusion").

He was also a member of avant-garde music group YLK Organization.

Musician Chow Kai-sang paid tribute, writing: "Brother, may you find peace on your journey home."