logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60

NEWS
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Renowned Hong Kong lyricist Christopher Loak has died at the age of 60, Tai Chi band announced on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The band expressed deep sorrow, calling Loak not just their most important lyricist but also a close friend who grew up with them. They vowed to continue performing his works, saying: "You have left first. We will keep singing and keep your talent on stage forever."

Loak, an Italian-Chinese mixed-race man, began his lyric-writing career with Tai Chi's classic "Red Sports Car" and created numerous hits for the band including "Lost" and "Forbidden Zone."

Beyond Tai Chi, Loak wrote lyrics for stars including Jacky Cheung ("I Only Want to Love One Person in My Life"), Sammi Cheng ("Interlude" – winner of the 1999 Golden Song Gold Award), Leslie Cheung ("Never Can") and Danny Chan ("Illusion").

He was also a member of avant-garde music group YLK Organization.

Musician Chow Kai-sang paid tribute, writing: "Brother, may you find peace on your journey home."

Christopher Loak Hong Kong lyricist death

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
NEWS
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Indonesian helper, 57, dies after being found unconscious in Choi Hung Estate stairwell
NEWS
05-05-2026 03:34 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
NEWS
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Man found dead in Siu Sai Wan Estate flat after security guard reports unusual smell
NEWS
17-04-2026 06:24 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
NEWS
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
NEWS
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
26-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Renowned scholar Chan Yiu-nam dies at 85
NEWS
09-03-2026 03:57 HKT
Building supervisor dies after collapsing at Yue Wan Estate office
NEWS
26-02-2026 23:57 HKT
Man found unconscious in Kimberley Hotel room dies in hospital
NEWS
13-02-2026 01:12 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
14 hours ago
Mumbai man calmly scrolls phone with machete lodged in skull after attack
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.