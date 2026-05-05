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Indonesian helper, 57, dies after being found unconscious in Choi Hung Estate stairwell

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 57-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found unconscious in a stairwell at Choi Hung Estate on Monday afternoon and later died in hospital, police said.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 3.56pm that a foreign woman had been found unconscious at a staircase in Luk Ching House. Emergency personnel arrived and rushed her to United Christian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police confirmed the victim was an Indonesian woman employed as a domestic helper by a resident of Luk Ching House. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Choi Hung Estate domestic helper death

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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