Indonesian helper, 57, dies after being found unconscious in Choi Hung Estate stairwell

A 57-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found unconscious in a stairwell at Choi Hung Estate on Monday afternoon and later died in hospital, police said.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 3.56pm that a foreign woman had been found unconscious at a staircase in Luk Ching House. Emergency personnel arrived and rushed her to United Christian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police confirmed the victim was an Indonesian woman employed as a domestic helper by a resident of Luk Ching House. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.