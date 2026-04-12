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NEWS

HK Disneyland hosts Wish Alumni Reunion after 20 years of dream-granting   

NEWS
57 mins ago
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Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) hosted its first-ever wish alumni reunion, the “Hong Kong Disneyland 20 Years of Magical Wishes Party,” to mark the milestone of 20 years of collaboration with Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong in granting wishes that lift the spirits of hundreds of children battling critical illnesses.

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More than 250 guests were invited to this special occasion to celebrate the World Wish Month together, including wish children and HKDL wish alumni who had their Disney wishes come true at HKDL.

At the party, HKDL also announced a donation of HK$800,000 to Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong to support wish-granting for children with critical illnesses. 

Part of the donation came from the sale of 1,000 limited‑edition Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary Celebration vinyl figures last winter.

Among the wish children is 14‑year‑old Ernest, who overcame kidney disease with a transplant procedure. This year, his wish for a photography experience was granted by HKDL in collaboration with Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong.

To make his wish come true, HKDL curated a series of special in-park experiences. Ernest was gifted a camera to capture moments with his favorite Disney friends, accompanied by a professional photographer who offered hands-on lessons to hone his photography skills. 

His photographs, themed around HKDL’s 20th anniversary, were displayed in a photo exhibition at the event.

He also shared that visiting Hong Kong Disneyland after each round of treatment or surgery helped ease his pain. "The pain seemed to fade away," he recalled. "I knew that by cooperating with the doctors and focusing on recovery, I would one day be able to leave the hospital and see Mickey Mouse again.”

Demonstrating how wishes continue to inspire long after they come true, 2006 wish alumna Sin Yee, now a young adult, also shared her personal journey and reflected on the lasting impact of her wish.

Since opening, HKDL has granted around 400 wishes. Globally, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish for 45 years, granting wishes and creating happiness and joy for children and families when it’s needed most.

Disneyland

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