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NEWS

ICAC sees 31pc Surge in building repair corruption complaints

NEWS
45 mins ago
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The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has recorded a five-year high in graft complaints related to building maintenance, with cases jumping by nearly a third last year, revealing widespread concern over bid-rigging in the city's lucrative renovation sector.

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Concerns over corruption in large-scale building repair projects, brought to public attention by the Wang Fuk Court fire, have been underscored by new figures from the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The agency disclosed that it received 242 corruption complaints concerning building maintenance in the past year, marking an increase of approximately 31 percent from the previous year.

In a written response to the Legislative Council's Finance Committee, the ICAC detailed that while overall corruption complaints related to building management were at their lowest since 2023, the specific complaints about maintenance have surged. About 30 percent of these cases involved major renovation projects that cost each household more than HK$30,000.

The commission has stepped up its enforcement actions in response. Last year, authorities arrested 50 people and prosecuted 5 individuals in connection with building repair corruption.

These actions were part of a broader crackdown on graft in the property management sector, which saw a total of 54 arrests.

The ICAC noted that building management and maintenance issues are deeply connected to the lives of the general public and involve a complex web of stakeholders.

For years, complaints from this sector have accounted for more than a third of all private-sector corruption reports received by the agency.

To combat the problem, the ICAC is employing a proactive strategy beyond just investigating reports. This includes launching its own intelligence-led investigations and expanding current ones to uncover unreported illegal activities.

The agency also focuses on an "early intervention" approach, using timely enforcement actions to alert property owners to potential corruption risks during contract bidding and construction.

This strategy aims to stop illegal activities early, disrupt corrupt elements, and minimize the financial impact on residents.

The ICAC has affirmed its commitment to closely monitoring corruption risks in the building maintenance industry.

It will continue to use a three-pronged strategy of strict law enforcement, systemic prevention, and community education, in collaboration with government departments and regulatory bodies, to safeguard the rights and interests of property owners.

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