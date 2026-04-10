Morning Recap - April 10, 2026

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KMB, Citybus say refined oil prices have nearly tripled, seek govt help

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Kowloon Motor Bus and Citybus have warned that refined oil prices have surged nearly threefold since the Middle East war began in late February, putting unprecedented financial pressure on the franchised bus industry.

Govt fuel subsidies prompt Tuen Mun resident bus operator to withdraw fare hike application

ABC Bus, the Tuen Mun resident bus operator that earlier warned of cutting services due to rising fuel costs, has withdrawn its application for fare increases or fuel surcharges, thanking the government and Transport Department for support.

Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget

Award-winning Japanese quantum physicist Haruki Watanabe has left the University of Tokyo for the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, citing a salary roughly three times higher and a research budget about 10 times larger than what his home institution could provide.

Surge in EV registrations under One-for-One scheme before deadline, $899m in tax concessions

Electric private car registrations under the One-for-One Replacement scheme surged 82.9 percent to 5,448 units in March, up from 2,978 in February, as the scheme and the HK$58,500 first registration tax concession ended on March 31, Transport Department figures show.

Car slides off transporter on Tsing Yi road, netizens call it 'basic error'

A private car slid off a double-decker vehicle transporter on Tsing Yi on Thursday afternoon, coming to rest in the middle of the road after apparently not being properly secured.

(Video) Taxi narrowly misses boy at Tuen Mun zebra crossing, netizens slam dangerous driving

A taxi driver narrowly missed hitting a boy at a zebra crossing in Tuen Mun on Thursday evening after failing to slow down, with online footage sparking accusations of dangerous driving.

World/China News

Israel seeks Lebanon talks after bombardments threaten Iran truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he is seeking direct talks with Beirut, a day after the worst bombardment of the war killed more than 300 people in Lebanon and placed Donald Trump's U.S.-Iran ceasefire in jeopardy.

Melania Trump denies any Epstein connection, seeks end to 'lies'

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday denied ever having ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reviving a highly volatile issue that her husband has repeatedly sought to downplay.

Photo: Reuters

Macau man, 70, admits sham marriage for weekly sex to help woman gain residency

Macau's Public Security Police Force has uncovered a sham marriage that lasted 12 years, with a 70-year-old local man admitting he helped a mainland Chinese woman and her two children obtain Macau residency in exchange for weekly sex services.

Market

Wall Street rallies as ongoing Middle East peace negotiations boost sentiment

U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, as signs of ongoing negotiations toward a peaceful resolution to the six-week Middle East conflict helped ease worries over the fragile U.S.-Iran truce.

Editorial

Hong Kong's pragmatic fuel relief measures hit the mark: precise support steadies transport sector

As Middle East tensions rattle global oil prices, Hong Kong's targeted diesel subsidy and half-price tunnel tolls for commercial vehicles offer a responsible alternative to blanket handouts.