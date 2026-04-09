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Privacy watchdog contacts school over documentary 'To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' screening in Italian film festival

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) has contacted Ying Wa Girls' School over reports that the controversial Hong Kong documentary "To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self" is set to be screened at the Far East Film Festival in Italy this month.

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The controversial documentary, co-directed by Ying Wa alumna Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, was part of a fundraising campaign by the school to reconstruct its campus in Sham Shui Po.

The work tracked six students for a decade along with their personal journeys, but it was pulled from Hong Kong cinemas in February 2023 over privacy concerns, after a student, Ah Ling, revealed that she had never consented to a public release.

Despite the controversies, the documentary won several awards and was listed as part of the "out of competition" line-up at the 2026 Far East Film Festival recently.

In response to recent inquiries, Ah Ling and another student participant, surnamed Yu, stated they were unaware of the planned screening until the news was publicized. Yu added that she had already formally expressed her opposition to the film being shown at the festival.

On Monday, the film's trailer was removed from the festival's official website. However, sources indicate that the screening itself has not been cancelled.

It is understood, though, that the segments involving Ah Ling will be edited out of the version shown at the festival.

The PCPD has expressed its concern regarding the incident, confirming that it has proactively contacted the school to ensure the personal data and privacy of the students are adequately protected.

 

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