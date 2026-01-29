logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
+1

A fire broke out at a vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung on Thursday evening, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and forcing at least four people to evacuate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Firefighters received the report around 7pm at the scrapyard near Sheung Tsuen on Kam Tin Road. Two breathing apparatus teams and two jets were deployed, and the blaze was extinguished by 10.01pm.

The Transport Department said traffic in the area is heavy, with all lanes on Kam Tin Road (both directions) between Fan Kam Road and Sheung Tsuen Park closed. Kowloon Motor Bus routes 51, 54 and 251B have been diverted.

The Fire Services Department urged residents affected by drifting smoke and odors to close windows and remain calm.

Pat Heung scrapyard fire road closure

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Burst water main in Fanling causes severe flooding near San Wai barracks
NEWS
29-01-2026 00:27 HKT
Masked knifemen rob garage in Pat Heung
NEWS
16-01-2026 04:55 HKT
Cement mixer topples at roundabout in Pat Heung
NEWS
09-01-2026 05:00 HKT
Police seize $3.25m meth, cocaine in Pat Heung, arrest 2 foreigners
NEWS
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
(Video) Pat Heung scrapyard fire sends black smoke billowing in night sky; no injuries reported
NEWS
21-12-2025 12:44 HKT
13-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl in Pat Heung
NEWS
12-08-2025 16:59 HKT
Mainland hiker rescued from Yuen Long trail amid heat warning
NEWS
06-07-2025 20:43 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
NEWS
23 mins ago
Privacy watchdog contacts school over documentary 'To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' screening in Italian film festival
NEWS
3 hours ago
Legends awaken at Chinese Culture Festival
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
8 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.