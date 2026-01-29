Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed

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Burst water main in Fanling causes severe flooding near San Wai barracks
29-01-2026 00:27 HKT
Masked knifemen rob garage in Pat Heung
16-01-2026 04:55 HKT
Cement mixer topples at roundabout in Pat Heung
09-01-2026 05:00 HKT
Police seize $3.25m meth, cocaine in Pat Heung, arrest 2 foreigners
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
13-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl in Pat Heung
12-08-2025 16:59 HKT
Mainland hiker rescued from Yuen Long trail amid heat warning
06-07-2025 20:43 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT