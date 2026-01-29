Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed

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A fire broke out at a vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung on Thursday evening, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and forcing at least four people to evacuate.

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Firefighters received the report around 7pm at the scrapyard near Sheung Tsuen on Kam Tin Road. Two breathing apparatus teams and two jets were deployed, and the blaze was extinguished by 10.01pm.

The Transport Department said traffic in the area is heavy, with all lanes on Kam Tin Road (both directions) between Fan Kam Road and Sheung Tsuen Park closed. Kowloon Motor Bus routes 51, 54 and 251B have been diverted.

The Fire Services Department urged residents affected by drifting smoke and odors to close windows and remain calm.