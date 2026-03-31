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Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital

NEWS
23 mins ago
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A 38-year-old man collapsed and lost consciousness in a corridor of Legend Tower in Kwun Tong on Thursday afternoon, later dying in hospital, police said.

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The man, surnamed Cheng, was found unconscious by a colleague at the office building on Shing Yip Street around 4pm. Emergency personnel took him to United Christian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Kwun Tong collapse death

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