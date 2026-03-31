Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital

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Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
26-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Renowned scholar Chan Yiu-nam dies at 85
09-03-2026 03:57 HKT
Building supervisor dies after collapsing at Yue Wan Estate office
26-02-2026 23:57 HKT
Man steals gold ring at Kwun Tong shop, caught fleeing barefoot
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
Man found unconscious in Kimberley Hotel room dies in hospital
13-02-2026 01:12 HKT
Man slashed in Kwun Tong, attackers flee by car
14-01-2026 00:26 HKT
Man found unconscious after cry for help dies in San Po Kong
13-01-2026 05:59 HKT
Man dies after falling from rooftop to construction site in Kwun Tong
13-01-2026 00:50 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT