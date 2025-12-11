logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Surge in EV registrations under One-for-One scheme before deadline, $899m in tax concessions

NEWS
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Electric private car registrations under the One-for-One Replacement scheme surged 82.9 percent to 5,448 units in March, up from 2,978 in February, as the scheme and the HK$58,500 first registration tax concession ended on March 31, Transport Department figures show.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Total first registration tax concessions amounted to HK$899 million in March, an 85.7 percent increase from HK$484 million in February. As of the end of March, registered electric private cars accounted for 25.4 percent of all registered private cars in Hong Kong.

The Transport Department said that due to the large number of applications under the One-for-One scheme, processing is expected to take one to two months, while general electric private car tax concession applications take about five working days. Additional staff have been deployed to process applications in order of receipt.

The department emphasized that all eligible electric private car first registration applications received on or before March 31 will receive the tax concession.

electric vehicles One-for-One Replacement tax concession

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
EVs make up 71pc of HK new car sales, BYD leads
NEWS
11-12-2025 02:07 HKT
Online picture
Nvidia's Huang praises Xiaomi EVs, 'astonished' by industry's boom in China
INNOVATION
16-07-2025 17:55 HKT
John Lee addresses the opening ceremony of the 2025 International Automobile and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong). Photo from the government press release.
HK will leverage strengths in key areas to serve NEVs, says Lee
INNOVATION
12-06-2025 16:04 HKT
Paul Chan. SING TAO
HK proposes legislation for half-tax concession on commodity trading
FINANCE
21-05-2025 12:15 HKT
KMB, Citybus say refined oil prices have nearly tripled, seek govt help
NEWS
50 mins ago
Govt fuel subsidies prompt Tuen Mun resident bus operator to withdraw fare hike application
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
NEWS
1 hour ago
Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed
NEWS
2 hours ago
Privacy watchdog contacts school over documentary 'To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' screening in Italian film festival
NEWS
4 hours ago
Legends awaken at Chinese Culture Festival
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
9 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.