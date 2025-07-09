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NEWS

Govt fuel subsidies prompt Tuen Mun resident bus operator to withdraw fare hike application

NEWS
1 hour ago
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ABC Bus, the Tuen Mun resident bus operator that earlier warned of cutting services due to rising fuel costs, has withdrawn its application for fare increases or fuel surcharges, thanking the government and Transport Department for support.

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The operator described the government's four targeted temporary measures to combat surging oil prices as a boon for the industry, allowing it to continue serving residents without reducing services.

The Public Light Bus Owner & Driver Association said its red minibus route between Aberdeen and Mong Kok, which operates more than 10 diesel-powered vehicles, would suspend its fare increase application. Chairman Cheung Hon-wah noted the measures particularly help cross-harbour vehicles, saving hundreds of dollars per vehicle daily on multiple trips. "We don't want to raise fares anyway – business is poor, and a price hike would drive away customers," he said.

The taxi industry, which mainly uses liquefied petroleum gas, also benefits from tunnel toll reductions. Hong Kong Tele-call Taxi Association chairman Wong Yue-ting said the measures benefit both the industry and passengers, though he noted LPG prices remain stable for now and subsidies are not urgently needed.

Lok Ma Chau China-Hong Kong Freight Association chairman Stanley Chaing said diesel subsidies and half-price tunnel tolls are immediately effective, covering about half of the extra costs caused by the war. He urged the government to monitor fuel pricing strategies, noting that large fleets receive significant discounts while smaller fleets face unfair pricing that undermines their competitiveness.

fuel subsidies public transport fare hike withdrawal

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