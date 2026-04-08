logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

DSE kicks off with visual arts exam as parents weigh AI’s impact on career choices

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The written examinations of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) began on Wednesday, with candidates sitting the visual arts paper on the first day.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Pui Kiu College in Sha Tin, students carrying drawing boards and art materials began arriving at the examination venue shortly after 7am. Some were accompanied by parents, who waited outside the school gates to see them off.

Among them was a parent surnamed Yim, who described her daughter as “extremely nervous” about the exams, worrying that she might not achieve the grades needed for university admission. Despite the pressure, her daughter has chosen to sit for seven subjects.

Yim said her daughter had originally planned to pursue a future in the arts and had therefore taken visual arts as an elective, but had since reconsidered in light of rapid developments in artificial intelligence.

Another parent, surnamed Kuk, said her daughter was born in Hong Kong but had studied in Zhejiang from primary school through junior secondary due to family work arrangements. She decided to have her daughter return to Hong Kong for Secondary Four to prepare for the DSE, citing intense competition in the mainland’s university entrance examination system and the desire to improve her chances of entering a good institution.

A candidate surnamed Cheung said he felt confident about the visual arts paper and believed he would perform well, adding that he was generally well prepared for his other subjects.

Pui Kiu College secondary section principal Ng Ching-man said 12 candidates sat the visual arts exam at the school today, and that the use of the “Check-in Smart” system had gone smoothly.

“They know how to log in on their phones upon arrival, and the system will show that they have checked in. If a candidate is present but has not checked in, we will conduct a regular roll call,” she said.

Ng said around 170 candidates are expected to sit the Chinese language examination at the school on Thursday, with many likely to wait both inside and outside the campus. She noted that most candidates would be sitting their first exam of the DSE that day.

“For them, being in a familiar environment without having to worry about transportation arrangements helps with their psychological preparation,” she said.

However, Ng added that due to ongoing construction works at the school, the campus will no longer be used as an examination center after the completion of the Citizenship and Social Development subject exams.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief
NEWS
9 mins ago
(File photo)
School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices
NEWS
14 mins ago
Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme
NEWS
18 mins ago
Fourth choking incident in four days as 91-year-old woman hospitalized
NEWS
43 mins ago
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
1 hour ago
Government eyes Q2 tender for first plots in Hong Kong-Shenzhen innovation park
NEWS
1 hour ago
Thai man dies after collapsing in Mong Kok guesthouse
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK immigration chief Benson Kwok set for term extension
NEWS
3 hours ago
Blocks D and E of X1 Manchester Water, which have not had their foundations laid—have been enclosed by iron railings.
Exclusive | $100m at risk as UK home project stalls
NEWS
6 hours ago
Air-Land Fresh Lane via HKIA: Cold-chain delivers premium overseas foods to GBA restaurants in as little as three hours Creating New Business Opportunities for Export and Import Trade
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.