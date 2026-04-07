logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CUHK upgrades doctoral program with AI and ex-officials as mentors

NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is enhancing its doctoral program in applied social science by introducing mandatory Artificial Intelligence (AI) content and appointing high-profile former government officials and industry leaders as career mentors for its students.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese University of Hong Kong is upgrading its Doctor of Social Science (DSSC) in Applied Social Science program, integrating compulsory AI-related content to equip students with modern research tools.

In a significant move, the program has also invited prominent figures, including former Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah and former Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, to serve as "career mentors" to deepen students' practical and real-world perspectives.

The DSSC program, offered in both three-year full-time and four-year part-time modes, targets mid-to-senior-level professionals with at least five years of work experience. The curriculum includes compulsory courses on independent research, creative projects, and now, social science research using AI.

Students choose two out of four professional fields: public policy and management, social innovation, social sustainability, and behavioral social science.

Anthony Fung Ying-him, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, explained that the program emphasizes "actionable social science" and requires students to translate their research into concrete policy recommendations to help the government tackle complex issues like unemployment, housing, and climate change.

Regarding the new "Applied AI in Social Science Research" course, Fung clarified that it is not about blindly following a trend.

"While AI is powerful, it cannot replace humans in asking the critical questions that make society better," he said. He explained that issues like carbon reduction involve human values and concepts, which still rely on the deep insights into human behavior provided by social science—an area AI cannot yet address.

Starting in the 2026/27 academic year, the program will feature a "dual-mentor system." Alongside their academic thesis supervisor, each student will be paired with a career mentor from a new advisory committee, which also includes former lawmaker Felix Chung Kwok-pan and Executive Council member Lam Ching-choi.

Professor Franco Law, the program director, explained that these industry leaders and social dignitaries will ensure the curriculum remains relevant to societal needs and helps expand students' professional networks.

Eric Tsang Hing-weng, the director of the film Hong Kong Family and a current part-time student, described the program as helping him build a multi-angled framework for observation and analysis.

Drawing on his experience as a film festival judge in Indonesia and Cambodia, he said the course has deepened his understanding of the roots of social issues in different cultural contexts and allowed him to analyze creative intentions from a filmmaker's perspective.

Another doctoral student surnamed Ngan, who works in research support and philanthropy, said the program has been highly practical.

"Systematic investigation and problem analysis skills have provided an evidence-based and professional foundation for the funding proposals in my own work," said Ngan.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - April 7, 2026
NEWS
16 mins ago
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
50 mins ago
11-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by KMB bus
NEWS
55 mins ago
Public backs dogs in restaurants but urges clear guidelines on implementation
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Tsing Yi underground quarry to use safe blasting with minimal impact, CEDD assures
NEWS
1 hour ago
LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief
NEWS
2 hours ago
Taxi passenger overcharged in alleged double payment scam amid new e-payment rules
NEWS
2 hours ago
Innovative database to halve time for environmental impact assessments: Tse Chin-wan
NEWS
3 hours ago
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
3 hours ago
'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers
NEWS
3 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.