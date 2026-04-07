CUHK upgrades doctoral program with AI and ex-officials as mentors

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is enhancing its doctoral program in applied social science by introducing mandatory Artificial Intelligence (AI) content and appointing high-profile former government officials and industry leaders as career mentors for its students.

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The Chinese University of Hong Kong is upgrading its Doctor of Social Science (DSSC) in Applied Social Science program, integrating compulsory AI-related content to equip students with modern research tools.

In a significant move, the program has also invited prominent figures, including former Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah and former Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, to serve as "career mentors" to deepen students' practical and real-world perspectives.

The DSSC program, offered in both three-year full-time and four-year part-time modes, targets mid-to-senior-level professionals with at least five years of work experience. The curriculum includes compulsory courses on independent research, creative projects, and now, social science research using AI.

Students choose two out of four professional fields: public policy and management, social innovation, social sustainability, and behavioral social science.

Anthony Fung Ying-him, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, explained that the program emphasizes "actionable social science" and requires students to translate their research into concrete policy recommendations to help the government tackle complex issues like unemployment, housing, and climate change.

Regarding the new "Applied AI in Social Science Research" course, Fung clarified that it is not about blindly following a trend.

"While AI is powerful, it cannot replace humans in asking the critical questions that make society better," he said. He explained that issues like carbon reduction involve human values and concepts, which still rely on the deep insights into human behavior provided by social science—an area AI cannot yet address.

Starting in the 2026/27 academic year, the program will feature a "dual-mentor system." Alongside their academic thesis supervisor, each student will be paired with a career mentor from a new advisory committee, which also includes former lawmaker Felix Chung Kwok-pan and Executive Council member Lam Ching-choi.

Professor Franco Law, the program director, explained that these industry leaders and social dignitaries will ensure the curriculum remains relevant to societal needs and helps expand students' professional networks.

Eric Tsang Hing-weng, the director of the film Hong Kong Family and a current part-time student, described the program as helping him build a multi-angled framework for observation and analysis.

Drawing on his experience as a film festival judge in Indonesia and Cambodia, he said the course has deepened his understanding of the roots of social issues in different cultural contexts and allowed him to analyze creative intentions from a filmmaker's perspective.

Another doctoral student surnamed Ngan, who works in research support and philanthropy, said the program has been highly practical.

"Systematic investigation and problem analysis skills have provided an evidence-based and professional foundation for the funding proposals in my own work," said Ngan.