11-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by KMB bus

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) while crossing the road in Kwun Tong.

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The incident occurred at approximately 1pm today. The bus was traveling along Shun On Road towards Sau Mau Ping when it hit the boy near Tin Wan House, Shun Tin Estate.

The bus captain immediately stopped the vehicle, got out to check on the boy, and called the police.

The boy, who suffered abrasions on his limbs but remained conscious, was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

KMB expressed condolences to the injured boy and stated that the driver involved has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation into the cause of the accident.