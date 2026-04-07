West Kowloon coffee festival leaves rained vendors steaming over lack of support and compensation

The four-day coffee festival in the West Kowloon Cultural District ended in disappointment for exhibitors, who cited the organizers' poor contingency planning and lack of support throughout the rainy weekend on muddy ground.

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Running through the Easter and Ching Ming holidays, the outdoor festival concluded on Monday (Apr 6) amid adverse weather.

Speaking on a radio program, an exhibitor surnamed Cheng reported the experience left her feeling "terrible," noting there was still room for improvement from the organizer.

Recounting the weather forecast before the event, Cheng said she had prepared with a patio umbrella, raincoats, waterproof sheets, and plastic covers.

However, her preparations were still insufficient to protect her stall on low-lying ground, which was soaked on the first day.

When Cheng tried to open her patio umbrella, organizers told her to put it away because it was "too big" — even though Cheng confirmed it wasn't blocking anyone.

Cheng said other exhibitors fared even worse, with some having their electrical equipment short-circuited or destroyed by the rain. "You can't even boil water, let alone make coffee or business," Cheng said.

It is also reported that the organizer warned some vendors who tried to pack up early that they could lose their deposit.

In stark contrast, Cheng recalled her experiences exhibiting in mainland cities this year – including Guangzhou and Shanghai – where organizers showed great respect for Hong Kong vendors.

"They always offer zero rent and cover hotel expenses," she said. "They are willing to arrange everything vendors need, from ice and water to any other support."

She shared an experience at a Guangzhou outdoor market, where organizers noticed less foot traffic in the Hong Kong section and built an archway overnight – drawing crowds the next day.

Cheng highlighted that the organizers in mainland made efforts to accommodate the vendors regardless of the cost– simply because they had issued an invitation. She further praised mainland organizers for helping non-local vendors rent equipment like coffee machines, reducing heavy luggage and leaving room for more products.

"This approach of active hospitality is something we feel Hong Kong can learn from," she said.

Despite her frustration, Cheng remains proud of Hong Kong's coffee culture, stating the city's specialty coffee is world-class – on par with Japan or anywhere else.

She also applauded the spirit among Hong Kong coffee vendors. "It's healthy competition. We help each other. It's not just about money."

Acknowledging the inevitable rain, she believes the organizer could have handled the situation better, suggesting a refund of one-third of the rental fee or another form of compensation.

"We are not asking them to cover everything," she lamented. "But at least make people feel like they are trying to help. To tell people how you support Hong Kong – that's what matters."