logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Innovative database to halve time for environmental impact assessments: Tse Chin-wan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The award-winning "Hong Kong Environmental Database" can shorten the time required for environmental impact assessments (EIAs) by half, according to the Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In his blog on Tuesday (Apr 7), Tse highlighted that the platform developed by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) can reduce the process to between 15 and 24 months. 

He said the database consolidates decades of the city's environmental data, covering air and water quality, noise, and ecology. It transforms over 300 past EIA reports and other environmental data into more than 200 viewable GIS layers of high-value information that can be searched and compared.

Tse noted that it reforms the process from a passive review of submitted reports to an active provision of data and tools, with access shared among government departments, project consultants, and academics, based on an open and shared principle.

To date, the database has contributed to studies for approximately 200 projects, he added.

The advantages of the smart EIA are particularly significant for long-term, strategic projects facing complex development and conservation challenges, such as the Northern Metropolis.

Tse explained that with the high-resolution data provided by the database, project teams can identify the locations and characteristics of critical ecological environments much earlier. 

This will allow for the optimization of land use from the start of the planning phase, such as reserving ecological corridors to avoid fragmenting important habitats and reducing the risk of irreversible damage to the natural environment.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief
NEWS
8 mins ago
Taxi passenger overcharged in alleged double payment scam amid new e-payment rules
NEWS
14 mins ago
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
1 hour ago
'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers
NEWS
1 hour ago
Elderly P-plate driver charged with dangerous driving after viral Tolo Highway video
NEWS
1 hour ago
Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong F&B sees 20pc slump over Easter while hotels thrive 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Industry welcomes new Kwu Tung North sports complex but flags missing links
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
HK food licenses to include national security clauses by Sept
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.