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NEWS

Worker airlifted after fall at Shek Kwu Chau site, second serious incident in a week

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A construction worker was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter today after falling one story at a worksite on the Shek Kwu Chau artificial island, marking the second serious incident to occur at the location in less than a week.

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Emergency services were called to the construction site shortly beore 1pm today after a site manager reported that a male worker had fallen.

Responding personnel found the 52-year-old worker, surnamed Cheuk, conscious despite suffering head and leg injuries from what was reported as a fall from the fourth floor to the third.

A helicopter from the Government Flying Service was dispatched to transport him to a hospital for treatment.

Police have stated that an investigation into the incident is now underway.

This accident comes just days after a fatality at the same artificial island project. On March 30, a 50-year-old male subcontractor employee was found collapsed on the floor of the Environmental Protection Department's waste-to-energy facility, which is currently under construction.

Coworkers alerted emergency services, and a government helicopter was also used in that incident to rush the man, surnamed Chan, to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

Paramedics performed continuous CPR during the flight, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

It was later understood that the deceased worked as a cleaner and had no known history of chronic illness.

Following the death, the Environmental Protection Department issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the event and has required the main contractor to submit a report on the incident.

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