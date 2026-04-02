New partnership forged between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan to drive industrial growth

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) on Wednesday established a formal strategic alliance with the Syrdarya Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry from the Republic of Uzbekistan, marking a significant step in connecting local businesses with emerging markets in Central Asia.

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The MoU signing ceremony was held at FHKI yesterday. and was signed by Bonnie Chan, Director-General of FHKI, and Mansurov Aziz, Chairman of the Syrdarya Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, witnessed by Anthony Lam, Chairman of FHKI; Clara Chan, Executive Deputy Chairman of FHKI; Erkinjon Turdimov, Governor of Syrdarya Region; and HE Arziev Farhod, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the People's Republic of China.

This agreement is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation across several key sectors, including economic trade, human resources development, and sustainable industrial growth.

By formalizing this relationship, both regions hope to create a more robust framework for enterprises to exchange ideas and explore new commercial landscapes.

Anthony Lam, Chairman of FHKI, emphasized that Uzbekistan represents a vital market as the most populous nation in Central Asia.

They noted that Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to act as a primary link between mainland China and Central Asian markets.

This new partnership is part of a broader effort to expand global connectivity, helping local industries integrate with international markets and reinforcing the city's status as a gateway for both inward investment and global expansion.

The Governor of the Syrdarya Region, Erkinjon Turdimov, highlighted his district's ambition to become a leader in innovation by drawing on successful development strategies used in China.

He expressed a strong desire to attract Hong Kong’s high-caliber enterprises to his region, suggesting that there are significant first-mover advantages for those willing to invest early.

Beyond industrial advancement, the partnership is expected to open doors for collaboration in culture and tourism, offering a multifaceted approach to regional development.