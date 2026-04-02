logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Marriott Bonvoy returns to Hong Kong Sevens as tournament marks 50 years

NEWS
02-04-2026 17:40 HKT

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

As Hong Kong prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of its most iconic sporting events, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, a familiar name is returning to the heart of the action.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Marriott Bonvoy, the travel platform of Marriott International, has renewed its partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby as an Official Partner of the 2026 tournament, marking a return after its earlier involvement from 2016 to 2019. The reunion comes at a milestone moment for the Sevens, which has grown over five decades into a globally recognized celebration of sport, culture and community.

Set to take place from April 17 to 19 at Kai Tak Sports Park, the 2026 edition will once again bring together elite rugby sevens teams and a vibrant international crowd, continuing a tradition that has long defined Hong Kong’s sporting calendar.

For Marriott Bonvoy, the partnership reflects more than a sponsorship—it signals a renewed connection to the city’s sporting heritage and its role as a meeting point for global travelers and fans. As a Founding Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park, the brand is positioning itself at the intersection of sport and travel, where shared experiences extend beyond the stadium.

“We are thrilled to return to the Hong Kong Sevens in its landmark 50th year,” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. 

“Shared passion for sport brings people together in powerful ways, uniting fans across cultures, generations, and geographies. As a lifelong travel partner, Marriott Bonvoy is proud to create experiences that bring fans closer to the energy of Hong Kong’s most iconic events and to one another, turning meaningful moments into lasting memories for travellers at every step of their journeys.”

That idea of connection—between people, places and passions—will be reflected in the experiences offered throughout the tournament.

Marriott Bonvoy plans to introduce member-exclusive hospitality and curated experiences under its Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, allowing members to redeem points for access that goes beyond the stands.

From full-day entry to the Marriott Bonvoy Suite at Kai Tak Stadium, complete with curated food and beverage offerings, to surprise appearances by legendary rugby players arranged by Hong Kong China Rugby, the initiative aims to bring fans closer to the sport in ways that feel both personal and immersive.

For Hong Kong China Rugby, the renewed partnership arrives at a time of reflection and celebration. The Sevens has long been more than a sporting event—it is a cultural fixture that blends high-level competition with a uniquely Hong Kong atmosphere.

“We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy back into the Hong Kong Sevens family,” said Bryan Rennie, Executive Director, Commercial and Business Operations, Hong Kong China Rugby.

“As we celebrate 50 years of rugby tradition, their renewed support underscores our shared commitment to creating world-class experiences that unite the sporting and hospitality communities.” Rennie added.
 

Hong Kong SevensMarriott BonvoyHong Kong China Rugby

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.