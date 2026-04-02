Marriott Bonvoy returns to Hong Kong Sevens as tournament marks 50 years

As Hong Kong prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of its most iconic sporting events, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, a familiar name is returning to the heart of the action.

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Marriott Bonvoy, the travel platform of Marriott International, has renewed its partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby as an Official Partner of the 2026 tournament, marking a return after its earlier involvement from 2016 to 2019. The reunion comes at a milestone moment for the Sevens, which has grown over five decades into a globally recognized celebration of sport, culture and community.

Set to take place from April 17 to 19 at Kai Tak Sports Park, the 2026 edition will once again bring together elite rugby sevens teams and a vibrant international crowd, continuing a tradition that has long defined Hong Kong’s sporting calendar.

For Marriott Bonvoy, the partnership reflects more than a sponsorship—it signals a renewed connection to the city’s sporting heritage and its role as a meeting point for global travelers and fans. As a Founding Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park, the brand is positioning itself at the intersection of sport and travel, where shared experiences extend beyond the stadium.

“We are thrilled to return to the Hong Kong Sevens in its landmark 50th year,” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Shared passion for sport brings people together in powerful ways, uniting fans across cultures, generations, and geographies. As a lifelong travel partner, Marriott Bonvoy is proud to create experiences that bring fans closer to the energy of Hong Kong’s most iconic events and to one another, turning meaningful moments into lasting memories for travellers at every step of their journeys.”

That idea of connection—between people, places and passions—will be reflected in the experiences offered throughout the tournament.

Marriott Bonvoy plans to introduce member-exclusive hospitality and curated experiences under its Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, allowing members to redeem points for access that goes beyond the stands.

From full-day entry to the Marriott Bonvoy Suite at Kai Tak Stadium, complete with curated food and beverage offerings, to surprise appearances by legendary rugby players arranged by Hong Kong China Rugby, the initiative aims to bring fans closer to the sport in ways that feel both personal and immersive.

For Hong Kong China Rugby, the renewed partnership arrives at a time of reflection and celebration. The Sevens has long been more than a sporting event—it is a cultural fixture that blends high-level competition with a uniquely Hong Kong atmosphere.

“We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy back into the Hong Kong Sevens family,” said Bryan Rennie, Executive Director, Commercial and Business Operations, Hong Kong China Rugby.

“As we celebrate 50 years of rugby tradition, their renewed support underscores our shared commitment to creating world-class experiences that unite the sporting and hospitality communities.” Rennie added.

