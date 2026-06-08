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ENTERTAINMENT

Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert

ENTERTAINMENT
25 mins ago
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Veteran Hong Kong actor-singer Bowie Wu Fung has made history at the Hong Kong Coliseum, staging a nearly five-hour anniversary concert at the age of 94 and officially becoming the oldest Chinese artist to hold a solo concert, according to Guinness World Records.

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The show, titled Bowie Wu 95 Supreme Infinite Charm Concert, drew an all-star lineup of guests from across the entertainment industry, turning the night into a large-scale celebration of Hong Kong pop culture.

Among the surprise appearances were Andy Lau Tak-wah, Jacky Cheung Hok-yau and Eason Chan Yick-shun, alongside more than 20 other stars who took turns joining Wu on stage.

Karen Mok and Chan also delivered surprise duet performances with Wu, with Chan adding a light-hearted on-stage exchange that reflected the celebratory tone of the evening.

The concert reached an emotional peak when Lau appeared on stage to present flowers and later helped support the visibly tired veteran performer as he sat down mid-show. The moment quickly turned playful as Nick Cheung Ka-fai and Lau exchanged banter, drawing laughter from the audience.

Wu joked that hearing Nick Cheung sing "Forget Love Potion" reminded him of Lau, prompting Lau to encourage Nick Cheung to sing again. Cheung humorously responded: "Then you sing it!" Lau then sang a few lines himself before leading a mass singalong of "Friends" with the rest of the cast, bringing the historic night to a close.

The finale saw multiple generations of performers join Wu on stage for the singalong, marking a rare cross-generational moment in Hong Kong entertainment.

Wu's family also joined the celebration, with his great-grandchildren presenting flowers in a touching moment that drew applause from the audience.

Organizers confirmed the concert marked not only a personal milestone for Wu but also a Guinness World Record, cementing his status as a beloved figure in Hong Kong showbiz history.

Bowie Wu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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