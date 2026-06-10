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NEWS

Seven people, two firms face charges including manslaughter over Wang Fuk Court fire

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Seven people and two companies have been charged with a total of 25 offenses over the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, including manslaughter, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, attempting to pervert the course of public justice and tax evasion.

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Police and the Independent Commission Against Corruption laid the charges after thorough investigations and legal advice from the Department of Justice.

The seven individuals charged played different roles in the major renovation project at Wang Fuk Court. They include directors and a registered inspector of the project consultancy firm, as well as directors of the main contractor.

The two companies charged are the project consultancy firm and the main contractor involved in the estate’s major renovation works.

The two cases will be mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts this afternoon.

Police and the ICAC are expected to brief the media later on the case.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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