61-year-old construction worker dies after falling from platform in Prince Edward

A 61-year-old male construction worker died after collapsing and falling at a residential building site in Prince Edward on Wednesday morning (Jun 10).

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The incident occurred at around 11.50am at a site on Ki Lung Street, No. 15, where the worker was carrying out duties on the third floor of an under-construction residential building.

He reportedly collapsed while on a ladder about one meter high and fell onto a work platform, losing consciousness. He sustained a jaw injury and was found unresponsive at the scene.

Paramedics arrived and provided emergency treatment before rushing him to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was later certified dead.

Police have classified the case as an industrial accident. Initial investigations suggested the worker may have fainted while working, with his body found on the platform. Police said foul play has not been ruled out, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

(Updated 2.18pm)