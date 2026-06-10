HK youth leaders visit Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to explore aerospace achievements

Hong Kong youth leaders, led by the Security Bureau, visited the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province to learn about the nation's achievements in aerospace technology, following the successful space mission of the city's first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post on Wednesday (June 10), the bureau described the itinerary as packed and fulfilling.

The youth leaders attended an expert lecture on aerospace technology development, gaining deep insights into the history and the arduous journey of China's space program.

The participants discovered how the "aerospace city," once a barren desert, was transformed step-by-step into today's base through the dedication of pioneering experts who devoted themselves to the nation's space endeavors.

The youths also gained hands-on experience assembling satellite models to better understand the intricate structures of the devices. After dinner, the group held a session to share their inspirations, takeaways, and memorable moments from the past few days.

The bureau noted that the trip not only deepened the participants' friendships but also gave them an appreciation for the rapid leaps in the country's aerospace technology.

Inspired by the visit, some youth leaders even expressed their aspirations to follow in Lai's footsteps, hoping to one day represent the country on a space mission.