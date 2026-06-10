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NEWS

HK records 23m visitor arrivals in first five months: Rosanna Law

NEWS
17 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong recorded approximately 23 million visitor arrivals in the first five months of this year, marking a 14 percent year-on-year increase, according to Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

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Speaking at a tourism expo on Wednesday, Law projected that the city's total visitor volume for the entire year will reach 53.8 million.

Law highlighted upcoming attractions, including a brand new Pixar-themed land set to launch at Hong Kong Disneyland next year.

Meanwhile, Ocean Park will unveil a new attraction zone in 2028, featuring thrilling facilities such as bungee jumping and ziplining.

She added that the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) choosing to host its expo in Hong Kong once again serves as a strong testament to the city’s status as a leading tourism and exhibition hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

tourism

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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