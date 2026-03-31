DSS Schools Council to regulate off-campus dorms amid increasing non-local intake 

The Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) Schools Council will establish a dormitory affairs committee to inspect student dormitories run by off-campus operators, according to its vice-chairman Dion Chen.

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Speaking on a radio program, Chen said the arrangement aims to address concerns that some of these student accommodations are failing to meet legal requirements.

The committee will invite dormitory operators to participate and will ensure that the facilities meet all necessary standards and comply with regulations, including fire safety and land lease requirements.

Following the inspections, the council will create a whitelist of approved providers. The list will be distributed to member schools, allowing them to recommend compliant and regulated student dormitories to non-local students.

The Education Bureau (EDB) invited DSS schools to apply for an expansion of their non-local student intake.

Under the invitation, DSS schools may apply to increase either the number of classes or class sizes to admit more self-financing non-local students who require visas to study in Hong Kong.