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Youth rescued after climbing Fei Ngo Shan electricity tower in apparent suicide attempt

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man in his 20s was rescued after climbing a 70-meter electricity tower on Fei Ngo Shan on Monday evening, with firefighters scaling the structure in foggy conditions to reach him.

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Police received a report at 7.30pm that a person had climbed the Cheung Shan electricity tower near Fei Ngo Shan in an apparent suicide attempt. Officers and firefighters arrived to find the man sitting on top of the tower in a dangerous position, with police negotiators called to the scene.

By 10pm, thick fog had descended over the peak, reducing visibility. Firefighters began climbing the tower to reach the man. Shortly after 1am, the man was safely brought down with the assistance of rescue personnel and taken to hospital by ambulance. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

Fei Ngo Shan electricity tower rescue operation

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